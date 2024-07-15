The chaos that took place at the Copa América final on Sunday night, July 14, raised many questions about the organization and logistics designed for an event of such magnitude. The players, the assistants and the whole celebration were affected by the difficulties of public order which took a long time to be intervened by the authorities.

According to the criteria of

From the beginning, there were doubts about the stadium’s control over the entry of fans. Hundreds of fans tried to enter Hard Rock Stadium, violating security and access doors. Even Videos circulated showing people trying to enter through the air ducts.

The match was delayed for more than an hourthe players were unable to start normally, the warm-up was delayed and the entire agenda was postponed. In addition, the access to the stadium was abruptly closed due to overcrowding and illegal entry of people without tickets. Some fans who had purchased their seats legally were left out, as was the case of some influencers recognized.

Given this scenario, Copa América fans are asking themselves: What went wrong with the organization, logistics and security of the Copa América final?

Police officers arrest Colombian fans who tried to sneak into the Miami stadium. Photo:AFP Share

Those involved in the Copa America final

Initially, responsibility for the riots and moments of chaos was attributed to the attendees themselves.

“We have had several incidents at Hard Rock Stadium before it opened for the Copa America final match. These incidents have been the result of unruly fan behavior. “We have a zero tolerance policy against unruly behavior by all attendees,” Miami County Police said in a statement.

This situation should never have happened and cannot happen again.

While there were fans who acted inappropriately and some arrests were made, Miami authorities also turned their attention to the logistics and security of the stadiumas well as the provisions of the same organizers of the Copa America.

“This situation should never have happened and cannot happen again (…) We will work with stadium management to ensure a full review is undertaken immediately. “We are reviewing tonight’s events to evaluate the entire chain of events in order to implement the necessary protocols and policies for all future matches,” Miami Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a document to the public.

Share Thousands experienced the moments of chaos before the match. Photo:Getty Images

Hard Rock executives said that logistics and security required twice the staff they normally employ for events with full capacity. They also acknowledged that people with legally acquired tickets were not allowed in, which has generated controversy.

Amid the acknowledgement of failures due to the entry of people who sneaked in, the stadium said it would work with Conmebol to deal appropriately with the issue of those who were unable to enter despite having paid a high sum in dollars.

Those affected have pointed out that one of the possible failures was the lack of anticipationbecause in the face of such a massive event, it was likely that there would be acts of violence or people who wanted to enter illegally, so better logistical and security organization was needed.

Another question is focused on the filters and rings used to control the entry of those attending the stadium.

The series of errors and bad behaviour by some ended up affecting the image of the Copa America final, a competition in which there had been problems four days earlier when Uruguayan footballers faced Colombian fans.

On that occasion, there was also talk of a possible lack of logistics and control of spaces and security. Eleven Uruguayan players and one manager were involved in a disciplinary process due to the acts of violence.