After the pandemic lockdown, all events that involved many people in a closed place, had a difficult time being successful. However, the information revealed by Toei Animation lets us see that the movie theaters cinema are in splendid operation, a sample of this are the figures that dragonball Y one piece raised in 2022.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Y One Piece Film Red were the most anticipated anime movies of 2022. The second even broke Toei Animation’s box office record.

The company closed its box office figures for 2022 and Deadline was in charge of expanding the information. And it is that 2022 was a spectacular year for them.

Toei Animation acquired about 32.56 billion yen in 2022—$250 million. He also revealed that they sold more than 23 million tickets.

Nevertheless, we already know that One Piece Film Red was a big hit for Toei Animation in Japan, while superhero it was abroad.

the film of one piece raised about $144 million in Japan and grossed $40 million internationally. For his part, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero it grossed $95 million in total.

Toei Animation’s 2022 releases

About Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

The story follows Gohan and Piccolo who will fight against the Red Ribbon organization.both will have to go to their lair to rescue Pan. However, the enemies do not expect Gohan’s new transformation and Piccolo’s unbeatable ability.

Source: Toei Animation

About One Piece Film Red

The crew of our favorite pirates will arrive on a mysterious island because they want to listen to a famous but mysterious singer who has a voice from another world. However, when they discover her true identity and the ties she shares with a certain man, they will make the adventure even more interesting.

