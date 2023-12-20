The weather in St. Petersburg is famous for its unpredictability and capriciousness. Snow can easily give way to rain, and a pleasant frost can easily give way to slush and above-zero temperatures. On the eve of the holidays, the issue of weather is becoming increasingly relevant. And although it is impossible to make an accurate forecast in advance, weather forecasters have some assumptions. Read about what the New Year could be like in the Northern capital in the Izvestia article.

Weather in the last ten days of December in St. Petersburg

The second week of December was remembered by residents of many regions of Russia for record snowfalls caused by Cyclone Vanya. As Mikhail Leus, a leading specialist at the Phobos weather center, reported in his Telegram channel, already on December 14 in St. Petersburg the snowdrifts grew to 25 cm, and in some settlements of the Leningrad region – up to 39 cm.

The snowy fairy tale gave way to sudden warming and a jump in atmospheric pressure. Already on Tuesday, December 20, above-zero temperatures with rain set in the Northern capital.

However, as the head of the Meteo forecasting center Alexander Shuvalov told Izvestia, the cold will return to St. Petersburg residents on December 23. According to him, on this day the temperature will drop to -2…-4 degrees. However, it is still difficult to predict the weather until the end of the year.

Weather for New Year 2024 in St. Petersburg

It is very difficult to predict in advance what the weather will be like in St. Petersburg for the New Year. As a rule, an accurate forecast appears a few days before the holidays.

According to the Meteovesti portal, on December 30–31 in the Northern capital the temperature is expected to range from –1 to +2 degrees. Similar figures are provided by the Yandex.Weather service. However, according to the Gismeteo website, thermometers for the New Year can drop to -11 degrees during the day and -17 degrees at night.

Regardless of weather conditions, those planning to celebrate the New Year in St. Petersburg should stock up on warm clothes and hats. Even if the temperature does not drop below zero, high humidity and cold winds from the Neva can make walking around the city uncomfortable. It is also worth preparing waterproof warm shoes and a raincoat in case of precipitation.

Weather for Christmas 2024 in St. Petersburg

According to the forecast of the Yandex.Weather service, light frosts will be established in St. Petersburg on Christmas Day. During the day on January 6, the thermometer will drop to -3 degrees, and at night to -9 degrees. During the day on January 7 in the Northern capital it is expected to drop to -4 degrees, and at night – to -9 degrees.

However, given the changeable nature of the weather in the city on the Neva, the forecast may change greatly closer to the date of the celebration.

Earlier, Izvestia told what the weather would be like for the New Year in Moscow.