What weather does 2021-2022 do: how many episodes, duration and when it ends
How many episodes are planned for Che tempo che fa 2021, the program with Fabio Fazio broadcast on Rai 3 on Sunday evening at 8 pm? In all, about 30 episodes will be broadcast: it starts on 3 October 2021 and closes at the end of May (22?). Alongside Fazio there will be: Luciana Littizzetto, Filippa Lagerback, Gigi Marzullo, Nino Frassica, Orietta Berti and, starting from the second episode, that of Massimo Lopez and Tullio Solenghi. The focus on the Covid-19 emergency continues with Roberto Burioni. Then expected the presence of many guests, including international ones. But let’s see together the probable programming of Che tempo che fa 2021-2022 (19th edition) on Rai 3:
- First episode: October 3, 2021
- Second episode: 10 October 2021
- Third episode: October 17, 2021
- Fourth episode: October 24, 2021
- Fifth episode: October 31, 2021
- Sixth episode: November 7, 2021
- Seventh episode: November 14, 2021
- Eighth episode: November 21, 2021
- Ninth episode: November 28, 2021
- Tenth episode: December 5, 2021
- Eleventh episode: 12 December 2021
- Twelfth episode: December 19, 2021
- Thirteenth episode: January 9, 2022
- Fourteenth episode: January 16, 2022
- Fifteenth episode: January 23, 2022
- Sixteenth episode: January 30, 2022
- Seventeenth episode: 6 February 2022
- Eighteenth episode: February 13, 2022
- Nineteenth episode: February 20, 2022
- Twentieth episode: February 27, 2022
- Twenty-first episode: March 6, 2022
- Twenty-second episode: March 13, 2022
- Twenty-third episode: March 20, 2022
- Twenty-fourth episode: March 27, 2022
- Twenty-fifth episode: April 3, 2022
- Twenty-sixth episode: April 10, 2022
- Twenty-seventh episode: April 17, 2022
- Twenty-eighth episode: April 24, 2022
- Twenty-ninth episode: May 8, 2022
- Thirtieth episode: May 15, 2022
- Thirty-first episode: May 22, 2022
Duration
How long (duration) does each episode of Che tempo che fa? The program airs on Sunday evenings from 8 pm to 11.35 pm. The duration of each single evening will therefore be approximately 3 hours and 30 minutes (advertising breaks included).
Streaming and tv
We have seen how many episodes are planned for Che tempo che fa 2021-2022, but where to see them live on TV and live streaming? The program is broadcast every Sunday evening, at 8 pm, free of charge on Rai 3 (key 3 of the digital terrestrial remote control). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming through the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to follow the programs Rai from pc, tablet and smartphone.
Leave a Reply