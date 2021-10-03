What weather does 2021-2022 do: how many episodes, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are planned for Che tempo che fa 2021, the program with Fabio Fazio broadcast on Rai 3 on Sunday evening at 8 pm? In all, about 30 episodes will be broadcast: it starts on 3 October 2021 and closes at the end of May (22?). Alongside Fazio there will be: Luciana Littizzetto, Filippa Lagerback, Gigi Marzullo, Nino Frassica, Orietta Berti and, starting from the second episode, that of Massimo Lopez and Tullio Solenghi. The focus on the Covid-19 emergency continues with Roberto Burioni. Then expected the presence of many guests, including international ones. But let’s see together the probable programming of Che tempo che fa 2021-2022 (19th edition) on Rai 3:

First episode: October 3, 2021

Second episode: 10 October 2021

Third episode: October 17, 2021

Fourth episode: October 24, 2021

Fifth episode: October 31, 2021

Sixth episode: November 7, 2021

Seventh episode: November 14, 2021

Eighth episode: November 21, 2021

Ninth episode: November 28, 2021

Tenth episode: December 5, 2021

Eleventh episode: 12 December 2021

Twelfth episode: December 19, 2021

Thirteenth episode: January 9, 2022

Fourteenth episode: January 16, 2022

Fifteenth episode: January 23, 2022

Sixteenth episode: January 30, 2022

Seventeenth episode: 6 February 2022

Eighteenth episode: February 13, 2022

Nineteenth episode: February 20, 2022

Twentieth episode: February 27, 2022

Twenty-first episode: March 6, 2022

Twenty-second episode: March 13, 2022

Twenty-third episode: March 20, 2022

Twenty-fourth episode: March 27, 2022

Twenty-fifth episode: April 3, 2022

Twenty-sixth episode: April 10, 2022

Twenty-seventh episode: April 17, 2022

Twenty-eighth episode: April 24, 2022

Twenty-ninth episode: May 8, 2022

Thirtieth episode: May 15, 2022

Thirty-first episode: May 22, 2022

Duration

How long (duration) does each episode of Che tempo che fa? The program airs on Sunday evenings from 8 pm to 11.35 pm. The duration of each single evening will therefore be approximately 3 hours and 30 minutes (advertising breaks included).

Streaming and tv

We have seen how many episodes are planned for Che tempo che fa 2021-2022, but where to see them live on TV and live streaming? The program is broadcast every Sunday evening, at 8 pm, free of charge on Rai 3 (key 3 of the digital terrestrial remote control). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming through the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to follow the programs Rai from pc, tablet and smartphone.