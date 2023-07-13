Home page politics

At its summit in Vilnius, NATO reaffirmed the permanent protection of Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyj gets the approval for more heavy weapons. An overview.

Munich/Vilnius/Kiev – Russia is now providing its soldiers in the Ukraine war with outdated equipment such as the heavy “2S4 Tjulpan” mortar, because many tanks, rocket launchers and trucks have already been sacrificed. Not to mention human lives.

Ukraine counter-offensive: Volodymyr Zelenskyj brings “new” weapons from the NATO summit

At the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the other hand, was promised more heavy weapons and long-range missiles by the transatlantic defense alliance, while the Ukrainian armed forces are apparently celebrating the next military success of their counter-offensive with the establishment of a bridgehead on the east bank of the Dnipro.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) symbolically presented Selenskyj with Germany’s next major military package worth up to 700 million euros. Among them are new, old battle tanks. Who gave what at the NATO summit? Merkur.de provides an overview.

Weapons for the Ukraine: 40 more Marders and 25 Leopard 1A5 from Germany

This time, the Federal Republic is shouldering the majority of the military aid, which according to Zelenskyj has long been the second largest supplier of weapons and other military equipment after the USA. Specifically, Berlin will give Kiev 40 more Marder infantry fighting vehicles, 25 Leopard 1A5 battle tanks that were once decommissioned, five armored recovery vehicles and two more launchers for Patriot anti-aircraft missiles. There are also 20,000 rounds of artillery ammunition and 5,000 rounds of smoke ammunition, as well as unspecified reconnaissance drones. The delivery of the “Leos” is likely to be a kind of “salami tactic” by the federal government. In February, Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) promised the Ukrainians up to 178 old Leopard 1A5s from German industrial stocks. Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Oleksii Makeiev then announced in a May 24 tweet that his country would receive 110 copies. Months ago, Pistorius had stated that 25 of these should be delivered by the summer as a target. Germany had already transferred 18 modern Leopard 2A6 main battle tanks and 40 Marders.

Weapons for Ukraine: France supplies long-range cruise missiles

France: Around the NATO summit in Vilnius, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that Paris Cruise missiles with a range of up to 250 kilometers will be delivered – specifically, these are scalp missiles. In view of the counter-offensive, they want to increase the “delivery of weapons and equipment” so that the Ukrainians can also carry out attacks from a longer distance, Macron explained in Lithuania: “We have decided to deliver new missiles that will allow Ukraine to strike in depth. “

Great Britain: The UK will send more than 70 additional military vehicles, writes the US news magazine Newsweek. The report does not indicate which vehicles are involved. There would also be thousands of rounds of ammunition for the 14 Challenger 2 main battle tanks that have already been delivered. London is also providing nearly $65 million for equipment repairs, according to the report.

Weapons for Ukraine: 1000 small reconnaissance drones from Norway

Norway: Loud Newsweekalso has Oslo promised Ukraine 1,000 small reconnaissance drones, as confirmed by Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram. The small Black Hornet drones are “easy to operate, robust depending on the conditions, difficult to detect and particularly well suited for combat in urban areas,” the Norwegian Ministry of Defense said.

