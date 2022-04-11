After weeks of preparation, the time had come this weekend. Slovakia shipped its only S-300 air defense system, a battery of missiles designed to shoot down enemy aircraft and missiles, to neighboring Ukraine. Photos appeared of a train with trucks carrying missiles.

“Militarily, this is not a huge change. Ukraine is already using these systems. But politically, the change is big,” says Frans Osinga, professor of Martial Sciences at Leiden University and the Royal Military Academy in Breda.

While the West was initially hesitant to supply heavier equipment for fear of a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia, after the horrific images from Butha, NATO countries are supplying the heavy weapons that Ukraine has been asking for since the start of the invasion for the first time. Also, even more lighter and more advanced weapons are sent.

There are also ‘a few dozen’ Czech and a hundred Polish T-72 tanks on their way to the besieged neighboring country, as well as BMP-1 armored vehicles to transport soldiers. Australia promised 20 lighter Bushmasters for troop transport, the British Mastiff armored vehicles. In addition, sixteen Slovakian Zuzana howitzers, wheeled cannons that can shoot 40 kilometers away. The United Kingdom has promised missiles that could threaten Russian ships in the Black Sea.

The US is supplying hundreds of advanced switchblade drones known as lottery munitions (‘loitering ammunition’): small planes with an explosive that can be fired by one soldier, which then fly around, relaying CCTV footage, in search of a target. When the target is found, the switchblade plunges onto it like a kamikaze. In addition, the heavier version Switchblade 600, which can be used against tanks. “Those switchblades are brand new weapons,” says Osinga, “they haven’t been deployed on the battlefield yet.”

In itself, western arms support is not new. Even before the Russian invasion on February 24, a flow of weaponry from the West started. Especially anti-tank weapons, such as the American Javelins, and short-range anti-aircraft missiles such as the Stinger: light weapons that were relatively easy to operate were supplied to Kiev. Stingers can be fired from the shoulder by small units of infantry who can quickly escape.

In the hands of the Ukrainian army, they proved astonishingly effective, according to hundreds of internet videos of blown up Russian tanks, armored vehicles, and downed planes and helicopters. In total, so claims US General Mark Milley, Ukraine is said to have received 25,000 anti-aircraft missiles and 60,000 anti-tank weapons.

Also read: Defense in Europe: fighting together, but each soldier wears the uniform of his own country



“1 percent of your tanks”

However, they have their limitations: Stingers only hit low-flying Russian planes or helicopters at most miles away. Anti-tank weapons also have a short range. Air defense systems that reach up to 150 kilometers are needed to defend the airspace. The most advanced version of the S-300, supplied by Slovakia, has a range of 150 kilometers.

For the battle looming in eastern Ukraine, the Ukrainian army needs large numbers of tanks and artillery. In almost all his speeches, President Volodymyr Zelensky insists on arms supplies, sometimes angry, sometimes disappointed: “We only need 1 percent of all your tanks.”

That finally seems to be paying off. The US Congress last Wednesday approved a $14 billion military and humanitarian aid package that would make it easier to transfer military equipment.

But in addition to political objections, there are also practical objections. “One obstacle is the training of the Ukrainians for Western weapons,” Osinga said. Handling a Stinger surface-to-air missile launcher or a Javelin anti-tank weapon can be learned in a matter of hours, but Western artillery, tanks, Patriot air defense systems and especially aircraft are much more complex. Osinga: “You have ammunition of different calibers, different operation, different maintenance, different communication equipment.”

That is why the focus is now on old weapons from the legacy of the Soviet Union, which Ukrainian military can already handle. Former Warsaw Pact countries such as Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria have this, but would rather not be without their own defence. Therefore, in exchange for the Slovakian delivery of the S-300 system, additional Patriot air defense systems have been deployed in Slovakia (including one from the Netherlands).

arms transport

Another issue is how to get such large weapons into Ukraine unseen. Russia has already announced that it sees such shipments as “legitimate targets”. Immediately after delivery of the Slovak S-300 system, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed on Monday that Russian missiles had destroyed this system, something the Slovak prime minister denies.

“Many of these deliveries have been prepared for weeks,” says Osinga, “the question is, of course: is it enough? Ukraine is believed to have lost dozens of S-300 launchers. That doesn’t make up for that one Slovak battery. Unlike the Russians, the Ukrainians have no reserves: in a prolonged war they will run out of supplies. For that reason, Ukrainian soldiers may already be trained to deal with Western systems.”