Iran, together with Hezbollah, is apparently about to launch a major attack on Israel. Arming the militia could be dangerous for Israel.

Tehran – Iran wants to defend itself after the assassination of Hamas-Political leader Ismail Hanija Israel revenge. What is certain is that the Hezbollah in Lebanon will play a key role in this. However, Israel has repeatedly signaled that it is prepared for attacks from all fronts. The fact is that the Shiite militia now has modern weapons, including drones and a wide variety of missiles. This could become a problem for Israel in the event of the feared attack.

Surface-to-surface missiles pose a threat from Hezbollah in the war in Israel and Gaza

Already in the last war in 2006, Hezbollah had a large rocket arsenal at its disposal. At that time, the militia was able to fire 4,000 rockets at Israel. These were so-called Katyusha rockets with a range of up to 30 kilometers. As the ArabNews Citing Hezbollah leader Nasrallah, the militia is capable of retrofitting thousands of rockets with guidance systems to turn them into precision missiles.

The militia also has Iranian models such as the Raad (Thunder), Fajr (Dawn) and Zilzal (Earthquake) rockets, which have a stronger payload and a longer range than Katyushas. The rockets that Hezbollah used during the GazaThe missiles it has fired at Israel since October during the conflict include Katyushas and Burkan (Vulkan) rockets with an explosive charge of 300-500 kilograms, the report said.

Hezbollah weapons in the war in Israel and Gaza: anti-tank missiles

Hezbollah also has a number of anti-tank missiles. These were also used in the 2006 war and were able to destroy numerous Israeli tanks. The Lebanese Shiite militia now has more modern anti-tank missiles, the Almas (Diamond). According to the Israeli Alma Research and Education Center, the missile has three versions: Almas 1 (4 km range), Almas 2 (8 km range) and Almas 3 (16 km range). Each version offers an improvement in the range, warhead, performance and guidance systems of the missile. The different versions are equipped with an advanced tandem anti-tank warhead that enables deep penetration of tanks.

Hezbollah weapons in the war in Israel and Gaza: anti-ship missiles

In 2006, Hezbollah hit an Israeli warship 16 km off the coast of Lebanon. Four Israeli soldiers were killed and the ship was damaged. According to Arab News, the Shiite militia has acquired the Russian-made Yakhont anti-ship missile with a range of 300 km. However, Hezbollah has not confirmed that it has this weapon. However, Hezbollah has released videos which it claims show other examples of the same type of anti-ship missiles that were used in 2006.

Hezbollah weapons in the war in Israel and Gaza: drones

The Israeli opponent also has various drone models, which it receives primarily from Iran. However, according to various reports, simple models can be manufactured by the militia itself. The militia is also said to have Iranian kamikaze drones of the Shahed-136 type. The drones are said to have a range of up to 2,000 km.

Gaza war: Iran arms itself against Israel

But also the Iran is getting new weapons. The naval units of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) are reportedly getting several new cruise and guided missiles as well as rockets. The rockets are to be equipped with high-explosive warheads and are difficult to intercept, reported the news agency Ilna. According to Ilna, the order came directly from IRGC commander Hussein Salami, who recently threatened Israel with “blood feud” for the targeted killing of a Hamas leader. It was initially unclear whether the decision was just military routine or against the background of Tehran’s latest threats against its arch-enemy Israel.

Gaza war: hope for détente between Iran and Israel

There is also hope that there will not be an escalation through a major Iranian attack on Israel. According to observers, a diplomatic solution is currently being discussed in Iranian political circles. They also point out that the new Iranian President Massoud Peseschkian, who is considered moderate, would not be able to implement his political goals in the event of a serious military conflict between his country and Israel. In addition, Peseschkian cannot really afford war due to the desolate economic situation in the country. (dpa)