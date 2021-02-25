We live somewhat bewildered by the unexpected situation that the SARS-CoV-2 virus is causing us to experience. But the truth is that what happens to us now is not as strange as it seems. Epidemics have been present in our history since at least 10,000 BC, when we stopped being nomadic hunter-gatherers and became sedentary, farmers and ranchers. From that moment on, close and sustained contact with animals led to the jumps of infectious agents to humans. And we begin to periodically suffer epidemics and pandemics.

Three consecutive plague epidemics (430-427 BC) determined the Peloponnesian War between Greeks and Persians, ending the Athens of Pericles. Smallpox triggered the fall of the Roman Empire in 165 AD. In the 14th century, and in just six years (1347-1353), the plague affected Eurasia and killed one in three Europeans. And just a century later, in 1521, smallpox was the decisive weapon that allowed Hernán Cortes to defeat the Aztec Empire with just over 500 men.

It may seem unnecessary to remember this in 2021. But the reality is that, despite the improvement in the living conditions of populations, the availability of medicines and vaccines and the scientific advances of the last two centuries, the war against Communicable diseases remain open, especially those with epidemic potential. Moreover, not only has this fight not been won, but it seriously compromises health, the economy, social functioning and the level of development, on a global scale.

This text is a reflection on three inseparable elements of the epidemic phenomenon, taking as an example the current COVID-19 pandemic: its political, social and scientific-technical dimensions.

The political dimension



It is not necessary to read the magnificent “Epidemics and Power” (1997) by Sheldon Watts to understand that, not only in the past, but also now in the COVID-19 pandemic, the political and geostrategic dimensions have determined Public Health interventions globally. In the case of COVID-19, the two big winners have undoubtedly been political actors, particularly China and Russia, and large pharmaceutical companies.

The former have found a powerful geostrategic expansion mechanism. The latter, a new market niche that had been languishing (vaccines have never been a priority for a large part of pharmaceutical companies) and yet it has just provided them with the largest purchase contracts in the history of the pharmaceutical industry.

States have been powerless in the face of these two circumstances. They have even been multilateral organizations such as the World Health Organization with its already traditionally limited capacity for maneuver and its erratic technical criteria.

At the regional level, the poor response of the European Union and its acceptance of opaque and ‘tied-up’ vaccine supply contracts have highlighted this. It is clear that two essential changes are urgent:

1. Launch a common European Public Health policy that includes that the European Center for Disease Control (ECDC) ceases to be an advisory body to the European Commission and becomes a health authority;

two. Create a European public structure for the development and production of vaccines that allows to bypass the captive market of large pharmaceutical multinationals.

In Spain, the political context has also been one of the most limiting elements for proper management of the pandemic. The loneliness of the Government and its limited capacity to join forces between political actors have made it impossible to have an adequate legal framework of public health measures that was absolutely necessary to manage the pandemic well and avoid the drift towards the courts of prevention and control measures taken.

The social dimension



It has been almost two centuries since Rudolf Virchow (1821-1902), one of the fathers of Social Medicine, wrote that “epidemics are social phenomena that have some medical aspects” and that, therefore, “the defects of society form a a necessary condition for its appearance ”(my italics).

Virchow could also have said that epidemics cannot be controlled against the population. That is, only with vertical measures that do not have enough public acceptance. This acceptance, and the active participation of the population, are crucial elements to achieve adherence to the proposed prevention and control measures.

In other words, people must be convinced that the measures dictated are consistent, proportionate and emanate from a health authority with sufficient credibility. Community participation, an essential element in epidemic control, as well as transparent communication, have been clearly deficient elements in our case.

The scientific-technical dimension



Probably no other recent previous intervention in Public Health has so visibly shown the denaturalization of the scientific-technical dimension of the interventions by the political establishment.

In our country, several examples show it. The first has been the reluctance to make decisions based on independent scientific advice, transparency and accountability after external evaluation. The refusal to create committees of true experts in Epidemiology to prioritize actions based on evidence of results has been, and still is, numantine on the part of the Government. And one of its consequences has been an erratic intervention with a long catalog of measures that have confused the population and undermined their adherence to compliance.

Another example has been the perverse use of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System, an eminently consultative and coordinating body, to give authenticity and support decisions by voting, and not based on scientific elements.

Political interference has been possible and successful, it must be said, due to the fact that our National Health System has been built with an eminently assistance and hardly preventive character. This reactive and not proactive strategy has meant that problems have been addressed as they appeared and its consequence has been a continuous and increasing state of tension in the health system and its professionals.

Looking at the future



Epidemic emergencies due to emerging (new) or re-emerging infectious agents will continue to occur periodically. In fact, its frequency has tripled in recent decades due to well-known factors such as climate change, the degradation and opening of certain ecosystems such as tropical humid forests or the increase in the transit of people and goods on a global level.

The political, social and scientific-technical dimensions have proven to be determining elements of success in epidemic control and must be considered in all their value. If Virchow raised his head, he could well say now that epidemics cannot be controlled with vaccines alone. Assuming these were available in sufficient quantities and were economically and technically accessible globally …

This article has been published in The Conversation