On the night from Monday to Tuesday, large explosions destroyed an important dam in the Ukrainian Dnieper River. Large areas are flooded and tens of thousands of people have to be evacuated. The circumstances are still unclear, but Russia seems to have the most to gain from this destruction, says Hans Steketee, in order to make a southern offensive by Ukraine more difficult.

