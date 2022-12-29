We have what we love, because we love what we have.

But keeping what we love will only be possible if we defend it.

When we talk about defense, we are not necessarily referring to violent actions. We defend what we love when we respect it, value it, consider it and protect it from external threats and even from our possible undesirable reactions.

Let’s defend what we love from today, let’s not leave it for later because tomorrow could be too late.

The biggest risk, ironically, is that we are not clear that we love what we have and value it when we lose it.

Only when we do not have our Mexico, when we are far from it, when we do not live with its people, when we do not see its landscapes, when we do not breathe its air or hear its sounds, then, only then, do we realize how much we love it.

The same could be said of freedom, which is increasingly limited, sometimes only those who conform to certain patterns are “free.”

Freedom is only limited by responsibility. In theory we are fully free while our actions are governed by responsibility and personal dignity.

Defending Mexico is defending freedom, and freedom is justice, so defending justice is defending Mexico and defending Mexico is defending what we love the most. In short, defending freedom is defending what we love most.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let’s make a pact in favor of those we love. Let’s love freedom responsibly, let’s love democracy

Thank you.