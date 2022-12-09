UPDATE: The mystery about the young man who broke into The Game Awards last night continues to grow. Now Jason Schreier, a Bloomberg journalist, had the opportunity to speak directly with this individual, which has been identified as Matan and, unlike other reports, indicates that he is 15 years old. Although the motives behind his message remain a mystery, it has been pointed out that he is a “Jewish prankster.”

“I just spoke to the guy who interrupted The Game Awards. He says that his name is Matan and that he is 15 years old. Some thought his speech was an anti-Semitic whistle, but he is almost certainly a Jewish prankster. He understood a question I asked him in Hebrew (he then pretended not to)”.

Just spoke to the guy who interrupted The Game Awards. He says his name is Matan and that he’s 15 years old. Some thought his speech by him was an antisemitic dogwhistle, but he is almost certainly a Jewish prankster. He understood a question I asked in Hebrew (then he pretended he didn’t) pic.twitter.com/Wv5abgc4ji —Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) December 9, 2022

If Matan’s intention was to attract the world’s attention, he succeeded.. It is very likely that new information about the young man will be released in the coming days. Let’s just hope everything stays concise, and doesn’t contradict himself every chance he gets.

ORIGINAL NOTE:

Without a doubt, the strangest moment of The Game Awards was carried out by a young man, who took the main stage with Hidetaka Miyazaki when accepting the Game of the Year Award for Elden Ring. Although at the time we did not have much information about this individual, we already have more information, and each detail is stranger than the last.

Although his name remains a mystery, the individual who dedicated the Game of the Year award to Bill Clinton is a 17-year-old who streams on Twitch and uploads videos to his TikTok. However, this is not the first time he has done something similar, since in 2019 he appeared on a BlizzCon panel to proclaim that they liberate Hong Kong.

That same year, but during a basketball game, the 17-year-old drew attention for wearing a shirt with the same Hong Kong message. The strangest piece of information, however, is that it appeared on InfoWars, a conspiracy network, two years ago, and he was described as “one of the young stars of the conservative movement” and, once again, he talked about Hong Kong.

Although his message about Bill Clinton is not related to Hong Kong, at least as far as we know, and It seems that it was all a jokeConsidering that The Game Awards is an event watched by millions of people, this could well have a rather controversial conclusion. At the end of the day, it looks like he just wanted to make a joke, something that cost him his freedom.

Editor’s Note:

Without a doubt, a bizarre moment that nobody saw coming. Although it seems that the young man’s intention was simply to troll, this could get out of control, and messages of all kinds could be heard at that time. Fortunately, this will only be remembered as a meme.

