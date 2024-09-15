Former Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is safe after shots were fired near his golf course in Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, multiple sources said.

Here’s what we know so far about the incident:

The Secret Service opened fire on a suspected gunman while Trump was at his Florida golf course, the Associated Press reported, citing law enforcement sources.

The US Secret Service, which is responsible for the security of presidents and former presidents, confirmed that it is investigating the incident that occurred shortly before 2 p.m. local time (1800 GMT).

The Martin County Sheriff in Florida announced that police have arrested the suspect sought by Palm Beach County Police, according to what was reported by the American television channel CNN.

– Sources said the shots came from outside the golf course fence.

Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., quoted law enforcement authorities as saying they had found an AK-47 assault rifle and that a suspect was in custody.

– US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were briefed on the incident and were “relieved to know that Trump is fine. They will be updated regularly.”

“President Trump is safe after a shooting incident near him,” Trump campaign spokesman Stephen Cheung said in a statement.