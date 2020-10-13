The flu vaccination campaign began on Tuesday across France. In times of a coronavirus pandemic, it takes on an even more important character for people at risk.

It is a necessarily special seasonal flu vaccination campaign. In the midst of the Covid-19 crisis, it began on Tuesday, October 13, across the country for the most vulnerable people. It is all the more important in the eyes of the government as the symptoms of the two viruses are sometimes similar (fever, body aches, fatigue, etc.).

Sure his site, the Ministry of Solidarity and Health recalls that “The flu is a respiratory infection which can cause serious complications in people at risk, such as pneumonia or the worsening of an already existing chronic disease (diabetes, heart or respiratory failure, etc.)” Every year in France, she causes the death of around 10,000 people, according to Public Health France. Here is what to remember from this 2020 vaccination campaign.

A goal of 75% vaccination of people at risk

Health authorities want “approaching 75% coverage” for influenza vaccination in people for whom it is recommended. This target, which corresponds to that defined by the World Health Organization (WHO), is significantly higher than the level reached last year, which “was only 47.8%” (52% for those over 65 but only 30% for those under 65 at risk), recall the Ministry of Health, Public Health France and Health Insurance, in a press release.

For the occasion, “a large-scale communication device” will be deployed to encourage people at risk (nursing home residents, pregnant women, caregivers, etc.) to be vaccinated.

Relieve congestion in intensive care units

This is one of the challenges of this vaccination campaign. As of October 11, there were 1,492 people infected with the coronavirus hospitalized in intensive care throughout the country. By way of comparison, the reception capacity in intensive care in normal times throughout the Ile-de-France is 1,120 beds. While there may be this winter a “co-circulation of influenza virus and Sars-CoV-2 virus” according to health authorities, the latter want to avoid an influx of patients with a severe form of influenza because the health system is already close to saturation.

“During the 2019-2020 season, (…) three quarters of people admitted to intensive care for severe influenza were eligible for vaccination because they presented one of the risk factors (…). However, among these, less a third had been vaccinated “, they point out.

A campaign in several phases

Given the context, the ministry, which anticipates “increased demand for vaccines this year”, engage “people not presenting any particular risk, who would like to be vaccinated, to postpone their vaccination until the beginning of December”.

In anticipation of this increased demand, he nevertheless aims “30% of additional vaccine doses available, compared to the 12 million doses consumed during the previous 2019-2020 campaign, via a continuous supply from pharmaceutical laboratories”, recalls the press release.

Flu vaccine does not protect against coronavirus

There is nothing to suggest that a flu vaccine could be effective against Covid-19. The WHO stressed Monday, October 12 that no vaccine against Covid-19 has been approved in the world, although several pharmaceutical companies have launched clinical trials.

“There are about 40 candidate vaccines currently in clinical trials, and ten of them are in phase III, that is to say in the final phase, which will allow us to know both their efficiency and safety “WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan told a press conference.

The latter estimated that certain pharmaceutical groups could have “enough data” to be submitted to regulators “at the earliest from December”. It is thus expected “that a number of trials will begin to provide data in early 2021”. We will therefore still have to be patient before finding a vaccine for the health crisis.