What we know about the human metapneumovirus (HMPV) outbreak affecting China

The increase in cases of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) among people under 14 years of age in the northern provinces of China and the appearance of some cases in India has raised international concern in recent hours, especially due to its association with avian metapneumovirus, despite the fact that it has not been reported. It’s about a new virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) clarified this Tuesday that the viruses present in the outbreak of respiratory infections recently detected in northern China “are known” and that the most common is seasonal flu. Among them is also the MPVH, which is not as well known as the rest, which does not mean that we are in a situation similar to the one that gave rise to the covid pandemic in 2020.

These are its main characteristics.

What is MPVH?

MPVH is an RNA virus that was first discovered in 2001 and circulates seasonally, in winter and spring. “This is an old acquaintance,” says the professor of Microbiology at the University of Navarra, Ignacio López-Goñito elDiario.es. “As what it causes are mild infections, common colds in most people, it is very likely that this virus has passed from asymptomatic person to asymptomatic person for decades.”

Where does this virus come from?

“Some genetic analyzes have shown that the closest recent ancestor of the human metapneumovirus is the avian metapneumovirus, a bird virus,” writes Microbiology Professor Raúl Rivas in The Conversation. “This implies that we would be facing another example of zoonosis, that is, of an animal pathogen that jumps to humans.” Previously thought to affect only bird populations, researchers discovered it had been circulating undetected among humans for 20 years.

What are your symptoms?

Its respiratory symptoms are similar to those of the common cold: cough, headache, fever, nasal congestion, and difficulty breathing. As with other viruses, it can cause more serious illness such as bronchitis or pneumonia among vulnerable people, such as babies or the elderly, as well as those with weakened immune systems.

“But most people either have no symptoms or the symptoms are very mild, or similar to those of other viral infections, which is why it is sometimes difficult to distinguish,” explains López-Goñi. “It is a virus similar to the respiratory syncytial virus, from the same family, and it is estimated that even 90% of children under 5 years of age have had some infection with this virus.”

How is it transmitted?

Transmission of HMPV occurs through direct contact with contaminated secretions, including saliva, mucus, and aerosols. “HMPV transmission from one infected person to another usually occurs through respiratory secretions (droplets expelled when coughing or sneezing), by direct personal contact or by touching contaminated surfaces or objects and then touching the mouth, nose or eyes without washing their hands,” writes Rivas. The incubation period of the virus varies from 4 to 6 days.

How to protect yourself?

“Simple measures can prevent infection, such as staying home when sick, wearing a mask in crowded or poorly ventilated places, improving ventilation when possible, covering your mouth when coughing or sneezing, washing your hands regularly, and getting vaccinated. recommended by the doctor,” said WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris.

What have the Chinese and Indian authorities done?

The Chinese government has reiterated these days that cases of flu and other respiratory viruses “appear to be less serious and spread on a smaller scale compared to the previous year.” According to The New York TimesChinese authorities are working to establish a surveillance system for pneumonia of unknown origin that includes procedures for laboratories to report cases and for disease control and prevention agencies to verify and manage them.

In India, health authorities have reported the detection of the disease in three babies, two in Bangalore and a third in Ahmedabad. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare insists that “there is no cause for concern” and that there has been no unusual increase in cases of respiratory diseases.

Are there treatments or vaccines?

Although there are no specific vaccines or medications to treat HMPV, there are several clinical trials of experimental mRNA-based vaccines under way. “There is no specific vaccine nor is there a specific treatment against this virus, but like the rest of respiratory viruses, rather than treatment, there are prevention measures,” López-Goñi emphasizes. Basic hygiene measures and avoiding contact with sick people should be enough to stop its spread, according to experts.

On the other hand, since there is prior contact and immunity with the pathogen, it is not a threat like covid in 2020: it is possible that some hospitals in China will be temporarily saturated, but not that health systems will be overwhelmed.

“In summary, among all these viral respiratory infections such as respiratory syncytial virus, influenza or covid, metapneumoviruses would be one more,” says López-Goñi. “Sometimes it is complicated in young children, as always in this type of viral infections, or in very elderly people or with some other immunocompromising disease, but it is one more of the viruses that we normally encounter in winter in the northern hemisphere.”