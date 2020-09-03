Three pillars, 70 measures, 100 billion euros … A few hours before its official announcement by Jean Castex, franceinfo unveils the main lines of the recovery plan.

Long-awaited as France experiences a derailment of its economy, but postponed to the last minute at the end of August, the 100 billion euro stimulus plan of the government facing the crisis of Covid-19 is to be unveiled Thursday, September 3. Qa few hours before its official announcement, by Prime Minister Jean Castex, franceinfo shows you the main points.

A plan in three pillars and 70 measures called “France relaunch”

This plan, under the name of “France relaunch”, aims to return to the level of growth of 2019 by end of the year 2022. To achieve this, the government has developed 70 measures to support supply and demand, Franceinfo learned from Matignon. They fall into three categories: transition energy, industrial relocation and social and territorial cohesion. In total, 100 billion euros will be released between 2021 and 2022.

To ensure its application, the government plans to install “sub-prefects for transformation and revival” in all regions, at the start of 2021, Amélie de Montchalin said at the end of August, Minister of Transformation and Civil Service.

Energy transition: 30 billion euros

Within the plan’s envelope, 30 billion will be devoted to energy transition, as a priority in the most polluting sectors of activity (transport, industry, agriculture, etc.).

Within this budget, seven billion euros will be dedicated to the energy renovation of buildings, five billion going to public buildings (town halls, schools, universities, nursing homes, etc.) and two billion to private buildings, says Matignon to franceinfo. In exchange, the Minister of the Economy, Bruno Le Maire, has already asked companies in the sector to use as few posted workers as possible.

Moreover, the premium for energy renovation, for the moment allocated on the basis of means-tested, should be opened more widely. Rail transport and soft modes of transport (such as cycling) should benefit from “massive support”, according to the government. A section will also be devoted to agro-environment and organic farming, as the Minister of Agriculture, Julien Denormandie had promised. Finally, research on hydrogen, a so-called “clean” gas, should benefit from two billion euros in credits between 2021 and 2022.

Industrial relocations, competitiveness and innovation: 35 billion euros

Thirty-five billion euros will be dedicated to companies, according to the following breakdown: 32% of the budget for small and medium enterprises, 42% for mid-size companies, and 26% for large companies, according to Matignon.

Among the measures taken: encourage industrial relocations in six strategic sectors, including health, and reduce thehe production taxes of 10 billion euros in 2021 then in 2022, a measure that will be perpetuated in the following years. “The shortfall for local communities, which received the revenue from these taxes, will be fully compensated“, promises Jean Castex, in an interview with Figaro. Small and medium-sized businesses will benefit from 380 million euros to accelerate their digitization, says Matignon.

These aid measures will be offset by “counterparties” companies, of three types: environmental, governance (gender equality) and value sharing (via profit-sharing and employee participation), Franceinfo has learned from a government source. If companies don’t play the game, the “name and shame” will be used [pratique anglo-saxonne qui consiste à désigner publiquement une entreprise qui se comporte mal].

Social and territorial cohesion: 35 billion euros

Finally, 35 billion euros will be devoted to social and territorial cohesion. “These are massive investments in hospital equipment, the acceleration of the deployment of fiber or the construction of housing “, explains Jean Castex to the Figaro. This component will thus include the some 6 billion euros released for the hospital within the framework of the Ségur de la Santé, while the Prime Minister adds that “the poverty plan, launched in 2018 by the President of the Republic, will be endowed with an additional 200 million euros in support of associations fighting against exclusion”.

Support for employment will also have a prominent place in this section. Uan envelope of 6.7 billion euros will thus be dedicated to the “youth plan” to encourage companies to hire 500,000 of them, via “integration pathways into the professions of the future, in connection with the regions, or through qualifying training”, details Jean Castex in the daily newspaper. In addition, 7.6 billion euros will be dedicated to the creation of a “anti-unemployment shield” combining support for long-term partial activity and training in new skills, such as energy renovation, franceinfo learned from the government. This plan will also contain aid of 100 million euros for companies that hire people with disabilities, without age limit.

Financing through “growth”

The overall score will be “80 billion euros”, and not 100 billion, indicates Jean Castex at Figaro. In question, “certain measures are financed by partners of the State, such as the Caisse des Dépôts or the Public Investment Bank, or even because certain aid, notably to the SNCF, will take the form of capital contributions, which do not apply on the deficit “.

In addition, the State will be able to count on approximately “40 billion euros in subsidies“European,” said the Minister of the Economy, Bruno Le Maire, at the end of July, after the member countries of the European Union agreed on a recovery plan of 750 billion euros. The rest will be almost entirely financed thanks to a state loan.

To repay this massive aid, the government is counting on “the growth” and not on “tax”, assures Matignon again. “I say it again and I want the French to be convinced: there will be no tax increase. This is the mistake that was made during the last crisis and we will not repeat it”, assures Jean Castex to Figaro. In addition, structural reforms will continue in order to limit public spending considered unnecessary: ​​the number of public jobs will thus be stabilized, promises the government.