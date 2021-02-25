In their laboratory located on the banks of the Loire, a few kilometers from the premises of their competitor Valneva, OSE Immunotherapeutics researchers are also developing a vaccine against Covid-19.

To hear the management of this young Nantes company, the serum, if it takes the next clinical steps, could help to emerge from the health crisis in the long term, since it is designed to be effective for several years.

Anticipate changes

This vaccine, codenamed CoVepiT, was designed by the laboratory last spring. “We asked ourselves: ‘What can we bring differentiated to fight against Covid-19” “, recalls Alexis Peyroles, CEO of OSE Immunotherapeutics. This company specializing, as its name suggests, in immunotherapy has devised a vaccine reusing the same technology as its flagship product: a therapeutic vaccine against lung cancer, currently in development.

Bioinformatics has been used to establish a cocktail that is effective against the variants. Alexis Peyroles, CEO of OSE Immunotherapeutic

The idea of ​​the Nantes researchers was to anticipate mutations in the virus by analyzing hundreds of thousands of genomic sequences of the coronavirus, which mutated from the start of its spread. Valuable footage, publicly available through academic research.

“There were a lot of publications on the genome of the virus. We used bioinformatics to establish a cocktail that is effective against the variants ” , specifies Alexis Peyroles.

Funding of 5.2 million euros

OSE Immunotherapeutics responded, on the basis of this research project, to the call launched in April by the Public Investment Bank and the government to fight against Covid-19. Selected from among the beneficiaries, the company was awarded funding of 5.2 million euros (mixing repayable advances and subsidies). It covers 80% of the expenses necessary for the clinical trials of phases 1 and 2, which should start at the end of March, and could be supplemented by 600,000 euros if the third phase begins.

Priority of the French public?

If future trials confirm the efficacy and safety of this vaccine, will France, which has already put its hand in the wallet to support this project, will it reap the benefits? This question arises all the more since the BPI, shareholder of the Franco-Austrian laboratory Valneva, has not influenced the strategy of the firm, whose vaccine doses will be primarily intended for the United Kingdom.

In the case of the OSE vaccine which could be produced in early 2022, the agreements between the BPI, the general secretariat for investment and the laboratory provide for priority for the French public on access to the vaccine, but on a conditional basis. Because this signage of production to France will ultimately depend on the goodwill of management.

Lack of conditionality

While a clause in the financing contract does provide for the reimbursement of funds advanced by the public investor directly in doses, it is not compulsory. “The State may be granted a preferential right of access to the results of the project”, can we read in the documents of the BPI. “This could take the form, for example, of access to final developed products. As part of the fight against the Covid-19 epidemic, this will be the preferred mode of return for the State. “

This lack of conditionality is quite characteristic of the public aid granted to private research laboratories. “It’s still the same problem. For most phase 3 vaccine candidates approaching industrialization, we realize that there is little conditionality, denounces Pauline Londeix, co-founder of the Observatory for the transparency of medicines. And there are not really levers implemented by States to encourage laboratories to respect their contracts. “

Production in the region

The director of OSE Immunotherapeutics confirms, for now, that France will be a priority to obtain possible doses of the CoVepiT vaccine. “The initial idea (was) to initially provide 70 to 100 million doses for France, he specifies. We are having discussions with our subcontractors on the possibility of reaching this production scale. “ The production sites identified by the firm, for the moment, are located on French territory. An advantage knowing that the Scottish location of the production sites of the Valneva vaccine is one of the explanations for the preferential access that the British will have on this serum.

Innovation and strategy

The future of the Nantes vaccine, presented as a sizeable solution to the multiplication of variants, will therefore depend on the strategy adopted by OSE Immunotherapeutics when it comes to preparing for the industrialization of the product. “We could consider industrialization thanks to French and European funding and / or by establishing partnerships with pharmaceutical groups”, warns the director of the Nantes laboratory. As for the solution that his company will favor when the time comes, he prefers not to comment: “There is a time when innovation has to go through partners. We will see according to what presents itself. “

For Pauline Londeix, if the results of the next clinical trials confirm the effectiveness of the vaccine, the health authorities will have to take up the case to assess the possible support of the firm. Without forgetting to condition any additional aid.

Critical of the way in which vaccine research was initiated at the French and European level, this activist remains pessimistic about how the State will manage the next twists and turns. “If this vaccine candidate is effective, there is a risk that decisions will be taken at the last moment, with the impression that we do not want to offend Sanofi, which has fallen behind on its own vaccine. “