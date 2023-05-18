Stuffed tomatoes are a nice variation on the stuffed zucchini or eggplant. The beefsteak tomatoes we use have a full flavor and are the ideal size to fill with your favorite ingredients.

This recipe is provided by Eatertainment.

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Number of servings: 2 people

Category: fish, dinner

Ingredients:

– 75 gr basmati rice

– 1 vegetable stock cube

– 4 beefsteak tomatoes

– 2 onions

– 1 clove of garlic

– 100 g feta

– 100 gr black olives

– 3 sprigs of flat parsley

– 200 gr canned tuna, in water

– 1 tbsp olive oil

– 70 gr tomato puree

– Pepper and salt

– 2 tsp paprika powder

– 1 tsp cayenne powder

– 30 gr pine nuts

– 50 gr Parmesan cheese

Wondering how to make the recipe? Check it out Eatertainment.nl

Fancy something different? Eatertainment offers personal food inspiration for every moment, online and in your area. With the menu planner you can easily plan your weekly menu with surprising recipes tailored to your wishes. With extensive nutritional values, vitamins and minerals. From quick snacks to an extensive dinner, but also great tips, workshops and recipe videos, view the Eatertainment recipes and inspiration. See also HS Helsinki | Matti Klinge left his mark on Helsinki's nomenclature

Here you will find videos about Cooking & Eating:





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.