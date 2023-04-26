Tarte tatin is a dessert that originated in France and is originally made from apple. In this tropical variant, fresh-sweet pineapple has been chosen as an alternative. Delicious with a generous dollop of creamy mascarpone.
This recipe is provided by Eatertainment.
Preparation time: 20 minutes (+20 minutes waiting time)
Number of servings: 4
Category: baking
Ingredients:
– 4 slabs of puff pastry
– 30 gr unsalted butter
– 110 grams of sugar
– 20 ml of water
– ½ fresh pineapple
– ½ lime
– 150 gr mascarpone
– 1 tbsp powdered sugar
