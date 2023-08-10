We put the classic, Italian minestrone soup in a summery jacket. This variant is also very well filled, but with summery, light vegetables such as broccoli, bell pepper and peas. Nice and nutritious.
This recipe is provided by Eatertainment.
Preparation time: 25 minutes
Number of servings: 2
Category: vegetarian, main dish
Ingredients:
– 1 red onion
– 1 clove of garlic
– 2 sprigs of flat parsley
– 1 tbsp olive oil
– 500 ml vegetable stock
– 100 gr broccoli
– ½ red bell pepper
– ½ lemon
– 50 gr mini conchiglie pasta
– 50 gr peas
Wondering how to make the recipe? Check it out Eatertainment.nl
Fancy something different? Eatertainment offers personal food inspiration for every moment, online and in your area. With the menu planner you can easily plan your weekly menu with surprising recipes tailored to your wishes. With extensive nutritional values, vitamins and minerals. From quick snacks to an extensive dinner, but also great tips, workshops and recipe videos, watch the Eatertainment recipes and inspiration.
Here you will find videos about Cooking & Eating:
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Eat #Today #Summer #Minestrone #Soup
Leave a Reply