Fancy an easy, but tasty dish? Then get started with stewed cod with multigrain rice and broccoli. By stewing the cod in spicy coconut milk, it becomes deliciously flavored and tender.
This recipe is provided by Eatertainment.
Preparation time: 25 minutes
Number of servings: 2
Category: fish, dinner
Ingredients:
– 2 shallots
– 150 gr multigrain rice
– 1 tbsp sunflower oil
– 1 tsp 5-spices herbs
– 100 ml coconut milk
– 1 tbsp ginger syrup
– 250 gr cod fillet
– 300 gr broccoli
– 20 gr pomegranate seeds
– 10 gr germ mix
