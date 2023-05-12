This soup originates in Suriname and is closely related to the Indonesian Soto Ajam. The soup was taken by Javanese migrants who went to Suriname and adapted to the locally available ingredients. You can serve the broth with all the ingredients in it, but the best thing is to put it on the table in separate containers. This way everyone can ‘dress’ their soup to their own taste.
This recipe is provided by Eatertainment.
Preparation time: 20 minutes (+ 2 hours waiting time)
Number of servings: 2
Category: meat, dinner
Ingredients:
– ½ stem sereh
– 5 gr ginger
– 2 allspice grains
– 300 gr chicken legs
– 1 bouillon cube
– 750 ml of water
– 10 twigs of celery leaves
– 1 spring onion
– 2 eggs
– 2 tbsp sweet soy sauce
– ½ red pepper =
– 150 gr bean sprouts
– 50 gr fries chips
