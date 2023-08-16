You can go in all directions with casseroles. From a simple tray bake to a richly filled dish. The great thing about this recipe is that you only have to be in the kitchen for a few minutes. Then you put the salmon-leek dish in the oven, and in the meantime you bake the potatoes.
Preparation time: 25 minutes
Number of servings: 2
Category: fish, main dish
Ingredients:
– 1 leek
– 2 celery stalks
– 2 twigs of tarragon
– 2 tbsp olive oil
– 200 gr mascarpone
– 1 tsp sharp mustard
– 250 gr salmon fillet
– 400 gr potato wedges
– 2 sprigs of dill
