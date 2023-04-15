Cooking the roulade at a low temperature keeps it soft in texture. You can do this in a slow cooker, but also in the oven.
Preparation time: 30 minutes (+ 6 hours waiting time)
Number of servings: 6
Category: meat, dinner
Ingredients:
– 2 onions
– 2 cloves of garlic
– 2 sprigs of rosemary
– 25 gr unsalted butter
– 1 Granny smith apple
– 900 gr pork roulade
– 1 orange
– 250 ml chicken stock
