This pear carton has a sweet yet fresh taste because of the combination of pears and honey with walnuts and coconut yoghurt. Don’t have a slipper ring? Then choose a spring form.
This recipe is provided by Eatertainment.
Preparation time: 20 minutes (+ 25 minutes oven time and 30 minutes waiting time)
Number of servings: 6-8
Category: baking
Ingredients:
– 100 gr margarine
– 125 gr flour
– 2 eggs
– 90 grams of sugar
– 1 tsp baking powder
– 150 gr almond paste
– 3 ripe pears
– 6 tbsp coconut yogurt
– 50 gr walnuts
– 3 tbsp honey / maple syrup
