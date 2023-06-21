Panzanella is an Italian salad, ideal for using up your old bread leftovers. The bread is originally soaked for hours in a mixture of olive oil and sliced tomatoes to soften it. This time we opt for focaccia, because of the quick preparation. The strawberries, together with balsamic vinegar and basil give the salad a surprising twist.
This recipe is provided by Eatertainment.
Preparation time: 15 minutes (+ 10 minutes waiting time)
Number of servings: 2
Category: vegetarian, dinner/lunch
Ingredients:
– 250 gr focaccia white
– 4 tbsp olive oil
– 1 tsp garlic powder
– 1 tsp Italian herbs
– 100 gr cherry tomato mix
– 100 gr strawberries
– 2 tbsp balsamic cream
– 1 tbsp white wine vinegar
– 1 tsp honey
– 3 sprigs of basil
– 75 gr mini mozzarella
