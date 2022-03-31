This recipe is provided by Eatertainment.
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Number of servings: 2
Category: vegetarian
Ingredients:
– 200 gr wholewheat noodles
– 200 gr mushrooms
– 1 red bell pepper
– 120 gr julienne carrot
– 10 g ginger
– 3 tbsp soy sauce
– 2 tbsp sesame oil
– 1 tsp garlic powder
– 20 gr cashew nuts
– 1 handful of sesame seeds
– 4 sprigs of coriander
