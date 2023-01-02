Kedgeree is an Indian dish made with boiled or poached haddock. In India it is often eaten for breakfast, in the Netherlands it is more of a dinner dish. We make this kedgeree with smoked trout, egg and parsley.
This recipe is provided by Eatertainment.
Preparation time: 25 minutes
Number of servings: 2
Category: fish
Ingredients:
– 1 onion
– 1 tbsp olive oil
– 2 tsp coriander powder
– 2 tsp cumin powder
– 2 tsp turmeric
– 150 gr basmati rice
– ½ vegetable stock cube
– 2 eggs
– 1 lime
– 200 gr smoked trout
– 1 sprig of flat parsley
– 2 tsp chilli flakes
Wondering how to make the recipe? Check it out Eatertainment.nl.
Fancy something different? Eatertainment offers personal food inspiration for every moment, online and in your area. With the menu planner you can easily plan your weekly menu with surprising recipes tailored to your wishes. With extensive nutritional values, vitamins and minerals. From quick snacks to an extensive dinner, but also great tips, workshops and recipe videos, watch the Eatertainment recipes and inspiration.
Watch our cooking & eating videos here:
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Eat #Today #Indian #kedgeree #smoked #trout #rice
Leave a Reply