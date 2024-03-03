Hot honey is a trend that came over from America. This spicy honey is super easy to make yourself. The combination of sweet and spicy creates a new taste experience with which you can give all kinds of dishes a surprising twist. Pour some hot honey over your pizza, give your cup of tea an extra kick or serve with a snack board with some cheese cubes.
