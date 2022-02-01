This recipe is provided by Eatertainment.
Preparation time: 20 minutes
Number of servings: 2
Category: vegetarian
Ingredients:
– 50 g leeks
– ½ red bell pepper
– 4 mushrooms
– 11 cherry tomatoes
– 1 tbsp olive oil
– 2 tsp paprika powder
– 0.5 tsp garlic powder
– Pepper and salt
– 5 eggs
– 90 gr feta
– 1 handful of arugula
