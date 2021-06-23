This recipe is provided by Eatertainment.

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Number of servings: 2

Category: breakfast/lunch

Ingredients:

– 150 gr self-raising flour + extra

– 130 ml Greek yogurt

– Pinch of salt

– 2 tsp sunflower oil (for frying)

– 150 gr strawberries, cut into pieces

– 1 tbsp sugar

– ½ lime, zest and juice

– 1 tbsp water

– 150 g cottage cheese

– 4 mint leaves, cut into strips

