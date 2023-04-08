For the flammkuchen we use matzos and top these with a layer of crème fraîche, smoked salmon and green asparagus. A classic combination.
This recipe is provided by Eatertainment.
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Number of servings: 2
Category: fish, lunch
Ingredients:
– 50 gr green asparagus tips
– 2 matzos
– 4 tbsp crème fraîche
– ½ leek
– 1 red onion
– 2 sprigs of dill
– 100 gr smoked salmon
