This recipe is provided by Eatertainment.
Preparation time: 25 minutes
Number of servings: 2
Category: meat
Ingredients:
– 2 tsp miso paste
– 3 tbsp mayonnaise
– 1/4 cucumber
– 4 radishes
– 1 tbsp mirin (Japanese rice wine)
– 2 tbsp rice vinegar
– 300 gr chicken fillets
– Pepper and salt
– 1 tbsp flour
– 1 egg
– 70 gr panko
– 250 ml sunflower oil
– 2 hamburger buns
– 30 gr curly lettuce
Fancy something different? Eatertainment offers personal food inspiration for every moment, online and in your area. With the menu planner you can easily plan your weekly menu with surprising recipes tailored to your wishes. With extensive nutritional values, vitamins and minerals. From quick snacks to an extensive dinner, but also great tips, workshops and recipe videos, watch the Eatertainment recipes and inspiration.
Watch our cooking & eating videos here:
#Eat #Today #Chicken #katsuburger
Leave a Reply