These invested champions are ideal for those who want to get a hefty portion of vegetables with their lunch.
Preparation time: 20 minutes
Number of servings: 4
Category: vegetarian, lunch
Ingredients:
– 4 champions
– 20 gr walnuts
– ½ zucchini
– Pepper and salt
– 30 gr cherry tomatoes
– 50 grams of feta
– 20 gr arugula
