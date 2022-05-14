Carrots give a sweet taste to dishes, which is why carrots are often used for the preparation of cakes. This carrot cake is a lot more surprising than the traditional version due to the addition of orange cream cheese frosting and crunchy walnuts and has a fresh aftertaste.
This recipe is provided by Eatertainment.
Preparation time: 20 minutes (+ 1 hour waiting time)
Number of servings: 12
Category: baking
Ingredients:
– 400 gr winter carrots
– 200 gr unsalted walnuts
– 4 eggs
– 200 gr light caster sugar
– 250 ml sunflower oil
– 250 gr self-raising flour
– 2 tsp ground cinnamon
– ¼ tsp salt
– 2 tsp vanilla extract
– 10 gr unsalted butter
– 1 orange
– 200 gr cream cheese natural
– 10 gr icing sugar
