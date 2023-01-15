Caramel: how we can enjoy that, especially in a cake. Due to the sugars, caramel is not always a healthy option. Are you looking for a healthier version of this sweet, golden goodie? In this recipe we do not add refined sugars and we make ‘caramel’ from dates and almond paste.
This recipe is provided by Eatertainment.
Preparation time: 20 minutes (+ 30 minutes oven time)
Number of servings: 1 cake (12 pieces)
Category: baking
Ingredients:
– 140 grams of butter
– 120 gr almond flour
– 90 gr oatmeal
– 2 tsp gingerbread spices
– ¼ tsp salt
– 4 tbsp maple syrup
– 100 gr unsalted nut mix
– 210 gr medjool dates
– 40 gr coconut oil
– 3 tbsp almond paste
Wondering how to make the recipe? Check it out Eatertainment.nl.
Fancy something different? Eatertainment offers personal food inspiration for every moment, online and in your area. With the menu planner you can easily plan your weekly menu with surprising recipes tailored to your wishes. With extensive nutritional values, vitamins and minerals. From quick snacks to an extensive dinner, but also great tips, workshops and recipe videos, watch the Eatertainment recipes and inspiration.
Here you will find videos about Cooking & Eating:
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Eat #Today #Caramel #Cake
Leave a Reply