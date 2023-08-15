It not only looks beautiful, it is also delicious: pineapple fried rice. This Thai dish consists of fried rice, various vegetables and of course pineapple. While it is often served as a side dish, it can also be a filling main meal on its own. This time we opt for the combination with stewed pork tenderloin, which is smothered in a green curry.
This recipe is provided by Eatertainment.
Preparation time: 30 minutes
Number of servings: 2
Category: meat, main course
Ingredients:
– 150 gr basmati rice
– 1 red bell pepper
– 1 stalk spring onion
– ½ pineapple
– 4 tbsp sunflower oil
– 300 gr pork tenderloin
– 1 tbsp green curry paste
– 200 ml coconut milk
– 2 tbsp soy sauce
– 2 sprigs of coriander
– 20 gr cashew nuts
Wondering how to make the recipe? Check it out Eatertainment.nl
Create your own recipe book of your favorite recipes online for free Eatertainment.nl. Plan them in the weekly menu planner. Discover countless easy recipes including nutritional values, tips, workshops and recipe videos. Find personal food inspiration, online and in your area.
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Eat #Today #Braised #pork #tenderloin #pineapple #fried #rice
Leave a Reply