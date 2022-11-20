Breakfast with a dessert, that’s waking up well. The banana split is a classic dessert and originates from America. We often see the recognizable dish in movies, and then it is topped with red cherries. This variant uses Greek yogurt and granola.
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Number of servings: 2
Ingredients:
– 50 ml whipped cream
– 40 gr dark chocolate
– 2 bananas
– 1 tbsp honey
– 4 tbsp Greek yogurt
– 60 gr granola
– 50 gr red fruit mix (blueberry, strawberry, raspberry)
