This recipe is provided by Eatertainment.
Preparation time: 5 minutes
Number of servings: 2
Category: variable
Ingredients
– 1 apple
– 30 gr 100% peanut butter
– 1 tbsp vegetable yogurt
– 1 tsp maple syrup
– 40 grams of raisins
– 25 gr walnuts
– 25 gr almond shavings
– 1 tsp cinnamon
