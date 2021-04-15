The stupid schematizations of the left-wing social novelist will say that the Spanish recovery plan is the stimulus the economy needs to rebound after a dismal year, and the catalyst for structural changes so many times postponed: that is, more or less, what The Government also sells in full campaign in Madrid. The discrete cynicism of the right-wing writer will point out that in the end the supposed revolution consists of spending 5.5 billion to change windows, and that in a couple of years Uncle Paco will come with the reduction: a double-digit deficit and a debt of 120% of the GDP is an invitation to a corrective of the markets; the leader of the PP, Pablo Casado, suggested something similar yesterday in the gallery of Congress. What is that plan really? Right now, a jumble of promises about which little is known, which has generated formidable expectations and has been negotiated in Brussels with absolute opacity. We know that 140,000 million will arrive. We know that in exchange for the money reforms will be activated that will mark the next times. We know that in the 211 pages of the document there are four axes, from which 10 political levers hang, from which 30 components are detached, and that there are 212 measures, of which 102 are reforms: a morrocotudo mess. We know that the word “modernization” appears 268 times in the text, and “resilience” 191 times.

But we really don’t know too much.

The government has given little additional details of the heart of the plan despite all the publicity fanfare. And above all, it has not reported two key aspects. We do not know what changes the European Commission requested before the initial draft of Spain (which we do not know, by the way). And we know little about what the hell Spain has accepted. There is no additional information on the projects, and in part it is logical because it is still early days. But above all, we do not know the scope that the three fundamental reforms will finally have: labor, pensions and tax; And in part it is also logical because that depends on the social agents and the internal balances in the Executive. In the end, the result of the plan will depend on its execution: there is a long, long way to go to get a well-founded idea about it.

Journalism, says the essayist Pau Luque, is not a mere accumulation of facts, but an interpretation of the facts. Well, there is a humble interpretation that tries to go beyond Spain. Recovery plans are late in Europe: several countries have not even ratified what was approved in Brussels a year ago, and the German Constitutional sheds the usual uncertainties when it comes to Germans and European money. And vaccines are also a couple of months behind the UK and the US.

A man who is about to turn 80 has turned the world upside down: Joe Biden announces stimuli amounting to five billion dollars with measures on inequality, health, education, climate, infrastructure and with increases, by the way, in the Tax on Societies. Meanwhile, in Europe the sense of urgency has faded and the EU is dragging its feet with both vaccines and funds. And what is Spain debating at this crucial moment? News of the government’s propaganda arrived yesterday from Congress, of the opposition’s stomach anger and of the elections in Madrid. Perhaps an effort should be made to break with this plot in the market for buying and selling political illusions. Because those months of delay are crucial: the Spanish economy is at stake in the summer, although everyone seems more concerned about the result of regional elections.