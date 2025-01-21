

One of the greatest mysteries of science, and something we have all wondered at some point, is how and where life began. Life is a fascinating phenomenon and, as far as we know, unique on our planet Earth. However, considering the immensity of the universe and the multitude of planets that exist, it seems logical to think that there could be life somewhere else.

Today, scientists are closer than ever to finding answers. Powerful telescopes allow us to discover Earth-like planets in other solar systems. And space probes explore Mars and other celestial bodies for signs of life past or present.

