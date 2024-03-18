We have insisted on repeated occasions that deny reality It does not transform it, that trying to escape from it is impossible, sooner or later it will reach us.

We can't continue denying that increased public spendingthat increased opacity in spendingthe debthe number of poorthat citizens without health coverage increasedthe intentional homicidesthat every time more mexicans they look obligated to look for opportunities beyond our borders.

Of course we all wish that this did not represent the concrete reality, a reality supported by the hard data of the current administration itself.

But we cannot deny that we citizens have remained relatively aloof from national events.

We want to believe that everything is better, or at least that it will improve on its own, we need to believe because believing has become something as necessary as breathing.

And we need to believe because if we do not believe, we will see that fantasy world that we have created to escape from the real world, which we deny as undesirable, collapse.

And as a defense mechanism, we have entered the sport of finding culprits in order to consider the problem solved.

And that is false – again we believe what we want to believe – looking for culprits as a means to find solutions is valid, the opposite is totally invalid.

We cannot only blame what is happening, neither on the government, nor on businessmen, nor on anyone specifically, citizens are also responsible, some for our wrong decisions and others for our omissions and apathy.

We have to do something to minimize the problems we are facing, problems that in the next federal administration, no matter who wins the elections, will undeniably be exacerbated.

Denying reality is like closing our eyes to the proximity of an aggression that we will not avoid by simply ignoring it.

Denying reality is taking refuge in a fantasy world painted exactly the color we want but which is non-existent and that at any moment, no matter how protected we consider ourselves, that disdained concrete reality will reach us and take its toll.

Denying reality is deceiving ourselves, it is wanting to believe that everything is fine; By refusing to recognize what is wrong, we not only preserve it, but by ignoring it, we close the door to the possibility of correcting it.

For a dignified and United Mexico, let us make a pact of integrity and strength to accept the concrete reality, face it and try to transform it positively.

Thank you.

Los Mochis, Sin on March 18, 2024.

