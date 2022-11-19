Home page World

Four federal states have given up the obligation to isolate. Critics like Karl Lauterbach fear rising corona numbers. A look abroad shows that the concern is unfounded.

Munich – Bavaria, Hesse, Baden-Württemberg and Schleswig-Holstein have recently abolished the obligation to isolate people infected with the corona virus. This means that people with a positive corona test in these countries are also allowed to go on the street, to work or to school. As a reason for this decision, Bavaria’s Prime Minister Söder, for example, stated that people should be more responsible. “Locking up and locking up” was no longer an offer for him.

Of course, the decision also has critics on the scene. First and foremost Health Minister Karl Lauterbach. He remains one of the biggest proponents of mandatory isolation. He recently made that clear again when looking at the partying revelers in the Rhineland, for whom there is not even a test offer in the area. The minister continued to warn of rising infection numbers and a patchwork quilt in winter.

Isolation obligation lifted: What are Germany’s neighbors doing?

But does the lifting of the obligation to isolate really lead to more corona cases? Some of Germany’s neighbors took this step months ago. Can we learn from their experiences in this country? To the Example of Austria: Since August, there has no longer been an obligation to isolate. If you don’t feel sick, you can go outside and to work or school without an FFP2 mask. This regulation also applies to teachers and hospital staff, reports the broadcaster n-tv. It’s only supposed to be loud in Vienna BR24 there is still a mask requirement on buses and trains.

In the Alpine state, too, the wind blew the critics head-on in the face. In fact, the lifting of the obligation to isolate did not have a major impact on the infection process, according to the TV broadcaster. The number of infections is now staying at the level of late summer, after briefly increasing in October. However, the official case numbers are associated with uncertainties, commented n-tv the data situation. The country is no longer testing as much as before.

Isolation obligation lifted: Switzerland returns to normal

As early as March, Switzerland returned to normal and abolished the obligation to isolate its citizens. This eliminated both the obligation to isolate infected people and the obligation to wear a mask on public transport. Likewise, since April 1, infected people are no longer obliged to stay at home. This also applies to corona positives with symptoms. The recommendation in Switzerland is: If you are ill, stay at home. The Swiss authorities recommend that anyone who wants to go to work should coordinate with their employer.

As a result, despite the return to normality, the infection situation has not worsened in Switzerland either. It is true that the numbers rose again in the summer. According to information from n-tv but calmed down again. The Swiss authorities see themselves confirmed in their decision.

Isolation obligation lifted: Norway, Denmark, Spain

Denmark, Norway, the UK and Spain have also lifted isolation requirements. France has also been following this path since August and declared the end of all corona measures. The only option is mandatory corona tests at national borders German wave. But this only applies if a particularly dangerous corona variant appears. Wearing a mask in everyday life is recommended, as is a second booster vaccination.

In Italy, Corona hardly plays a role in everyday life. The new right-wing government under Georgia Meloni prescribes only a few measures, the reports ZDF. A mask only has to be worn in hospitals. Italy was one of the countries with the highest number of infections and deaths at the beginning of the pandemic.

The situation in Europe was very different two years ago. The intensive care units in Switzerland were fully utilized, France had to postpone the end of the lockdown and the number of infections in Austria was also exploding at the time. The government once again sent its citizens into lockdown.