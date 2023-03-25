There is a good reason why there is speculation about the release of a PS5 Prodespite the fact that there is no evidence to suggest that it is currently in development and the PS5 still quite new. The launch of the ps4 pro in 2016 suggests that sony knows how to improve the previous console, and given the popularity and success of the PS5doing something even bigger and better is an almost guaranteed decision.

But the lack of evidence does not mean that sony isn’t making plans to release a more capable model in the next few years. It is not yet clear exactly how a PS5 Proalthough we have not yet seen support for 8K resolution in playstation 5and we will have to wait for a PS5 Slim if we want to see a noticeably smaller console.

Still, it’s always fun to speculate and piece together all the rumours, so let’s dig into the possibility of a PS5 Prolet’s make some predictions along the way.

We can make an educated guess as to when the PS5 Pro along with his price, based on what he did sony with the ps4 pro.

He ps4 pro launched in 2016, three years after the launch of the ps4 original. That means we could see the release of a PS5 Pro as early as 2023, since the PS5 was released in November 2020. However, the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing component shortages could delay the release of the PS5 Pro until 2024 or beyond.

Regarding the price, the ps4 pro launched at the same price as the ps4 original, which was $399 USD. We have recently seen that the price of PS5 has increased, and sony has blamed it on galloping inflation worldwide, which is why currently the PS5 it costs $479.99 USD. Sony is likely to offer the PS5 Pro at the same price, assuming you follow the same strategy you did with the ps4 pro.

The PS5 It’s a gigantic machine, which means that unless you sony can make drastic improvements, a PS5 Pro could equal or even exceed the size of a playstation 5 regular. A similar situation occurred with the ps4 prowhich was bigger than the Playstation 4 original by a considerable margin. Fortunately, it is likely that a ps5 slim become available around the same time for those who really want a smaller system. We imagine that, like the PS4 ProThe design of sony it will build on the existing futuristic look of the console, but could include some additional details not present on the current system.

This is where things get much harder to predict. The PS5 It’s already an extremely powerful console, capable of 4K 120Hz gaming on select titles, ray tracing, and generally lavish visuals. A PS5 Pro It would certainly help developers reach even higher resolutions and frame rates, but it’s unlikely to represent a tangible leap, as we saw going from 1080p to 4K.

However, with the PS5 still unable to produce games in 8K, despite the feature being advertised on the product box, perhaps the PS5 Pro will focus on the next-generation resolution standard. We’ve already seen a game, The Touristrunning at 8K/60fps in PS5but currently only 4K viewable.

8K isn’t mainstream yet, but within three years, 8K panels are likely to be more affordable and accessible to non-enthusiast consumers. let’s not forget that sony also makes televisions, and the Japanese company might want to use the PS5 Pro to boost sales of its 8K TVs, similar to how the ps3 helped win the disc format war with Blu-Ray.

He PS5 Pro could have an AMD Zen 4 CPU and RDNA-3 GPU, but we’ve seen that both Microsoft as sony decided to go for a slightly improved version of the CPUs from Xbox One and ps4 in their updated models. Therefore, we would expect to see more investment in the GPU than in the CPU with the PS5 Pro.

We would expect the PS5 Pro include an SSD larger than that of the PS5 original, as 825GB wasn’t exactly a generous amount to start with, and some games have considerably large file sizes. A 1TB version would certainly help add more value, and we’d expect the ability to fit one of the better SSDs for PS5 stay.

And what about a Digital Edition of the PS5 Pro? Will you also release sony a version without a disk drive? Maybe not. The Digital Edition of PS5 serves as a cheaper alternative to PS5 for those who don’t mind doing without a drive, but releasing two versions of the PS5 Prowhich let’s face it, won’t appeal to everyone, it would probably be a bit frivolous.

do we really need a PS5 Pro?

Technically no, but in two or three years we could see developers hit more hurdles due to aging hardware on the PS5, resulting in noticeable compromises in games, such as lower frame rates or resolutions. A PS5 Pro could revitalize many old games if they are improved as we saw in the ps4 proand the added horsepower should ensure newer titles aren’t far behind either.

should i wait for a PS5 Pro or just buy a PS5?

You’ll always get a better deal if you wait, that’s just the nature of technology. However the PS5 it is an excellent console that has great games that you can play right now. If a playstation 5 pro It may provide a better overall experience, but think how much fun you’d miss out on waiting?

Via: techradar