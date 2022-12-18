Home page World

Of: Dominik Jahn

The RS virus has been occupying the children’s hospitals in Germany for weeks. The number of infected people continues to rise – the consequential damage should not be underestimated. According to research, a special vaccine is available but not yet approved.

It’s been weeks RS virus a big issue. More and more children are falling ill and clinics are reaching their limits. On the current situation, consequential damage in infected children and the state of research on vaccines against the virus echo24.de asked Professor Jan Steffen Jürgensen, member of the board of directors at the Stuttgart Clinic.

Already in October 2021, our editorial team with Dr. Friedrich Reichert, pediatric infectiologist and medical director of the pediatric interdisciplinary emergency room (PINA) at the Stuttgart Clinic talked about the difficult situation at the time. The circumstances in 2022 are no less dramatic.

Klinikum Stuttgart expects more than 40,000 treatments by the end of the year

According to Professor Jan Steffen Jürgensen, the Olgahospital of the Klinikum Stuttgart, Germany’s largest children’s hospital, “strongly demanded for weeks”: “The visits to the children’s emergency room alone are at a record level this year and will reach well over 40,000 treatments by the end of the year.”

Olga Hospital Katharinen Hospital / Klinikum Stuttgart City of Stuttgart maximum care hospital

The causes are therefore “above all atypical accumulations of respiratory infections, but also failures and overloads in the field of registered pediatricians”. Jan Steffen Jürgensen: “At the moment, more than 15-20 patients are regularly treated for RSV alone in the Olgahospital, the children’s hospital in the Stuttgart Clinic. These patients typically stay in the ward for 3-6 days.”

This is what makes the situation with the RS virus so acute

But what makes the current situation with the RS virus in children so acute? It is for the head of the Stuttgart Clinic “the coincidence of many cases of infection with a higher need for treatment while at the same time the children’s hospitals are already busy”. The situation is “Without reserve capacity, with increased sick leave or isolation requirements in the clinical teams very demanding”.

Also the children’s clinics in Ludwigsburg and Schwäbisch Hall have already commented and opposite echo24.de talked about the increasing numbers and causes. Here you can also see the “pandemic-related hygiene measures” as a possible reason.

RS virus in children: what role the corona pandemic can play

The corona pandemic is an approach that Professor Jan Steffen Jürgensen also has in mind. Although be “The scientific evidence on this question is not clear”but it cannot be ruled out: “The immune system is probably not fundamentally impaired, but the knowledge of the pathogens acquired after the absence of infections in phases of strict isolation is underdeveloped – with current accumulations as a kind of catch-up effect.”

After all, as the clinic director explains, the courses in the children suffering from the RS virus do not appear to be “atypical”. However, “the accumulation and coincidence with unusually early influenza cases” is quite “special”.

Chronic inflammation of the respiratory tract as a consequence of an infection

The professor’s answer to the question of the consequential damage in children who were and are infected with the RS virus, children, is not very reassuring for parents. Because, patients “those who have had one of the rare, very severe courses of RSV infection are at greater risk of developing chronic airway inflammation”.

It is therefore important to take a very close look at the children, especially in the winter months. Is it the RS virus, corona or the flu? The symptoms are very similar, like echo24.de has reported. But what about vaccination protection?

Vaccination against the RS virus – this is the current state of research

From Professor Jan Steffen Jürgensen there is opposite echo24.de an interesting insight into the current state of research. He makes it clear that vaccines are in development, “but unfortunately not yet approved”. Currently there is the possibility of passive immunization with antibodies. According to the “Deutsche Apothekerzeitung”, one dose of the antibody is sufficient.

It says: “Now the European Medicines Agency EMA actually recommended nirsevimab with the trade name Beyfortus from AstraZeneca and Sanofi in September for approval.” Jürgensen explains: “A few weeks ago, the results of a vaccination study on over 7,000 pregnant women with an RSV Vaccine presented by Pfizer, which is very promising.” If the mothers were vaccinated, antibodies against the virus would be passed on to the children and protect them in the particularly sensitive first few months. Regulatory filings are expected in the US later this year.

Sanofi already involved in the booster study for corona vaccine

with Sanofi a manufacturer is busy with the vaccine against the RS virus, who was also involved in the development of a vaccine against corona. At that time, the vaccine was subjected to a very extensive booster study, with special results.