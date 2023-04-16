We don’t quite identify what it is, but we do know who she hates: Giorgia Meloni knows where she has to advance in her reactionary offensive. His changes in captains in strategic companies, such as the chief executive of Enel, do not seem to have rocked the ship too much. Nor does the fiscal adjustment that his government plans make the European Commission very uncomfortable, so the real coup de effect is given in what Europe consents to: using the state of emergency to expedite the expulsion of people. Given the increase in global mobility after the pandemic, the instrument that protected us from the covid is an effective weapon against migrants. The dehumanization of this policy is seen in how we accept the rhetorical brutality of the word “expulsion”, applied to the supposed invaders who threaten the idea of ​​a civilization understood from a white and Christian purity. Thus we justify an extreme decision that legitimizes an exceptional measure, and it applies to nothing less than the immigration issue. The State exercises its violence and deploys a power that projects the cause of an imaginary aggression: the reality is that the UN describes the first quarter of 2023 as the deadliest period in the Mediterranean since 2017.

The walls are raised to create identity, inside and out. Applying to people what is used for natural catastrophes not only responds to the perverse need to send them back more quickly; it is part of a play that deliberately transforms the border into a place that is gradually more violent. Look at the increase in surveillance controls and the conversion of the aesthetics of border cities into concentration camps. Meloni replicates Le Pen’s “France for the French”, the “Take back control” of Brexit, the AfD’s “Our culture, our home, our Germany” or the PiS’s “White Europe/pure Poland”. The reality is more uncomfortable: the ultra-right maneuvers where we left it. In fact, the anti-immigration rhetoric is already harsher in all the States of the Union, from the social democracy of Denmark to Austria and the Netherlands, passing through the conservative and far-right forces that have just won the elections in Finland. The scandalous violence deployed by the Moroccan gendarmerie to block the crossing at the Melilla fence last year also belongs to this dynamic, which deserved that “Well resolved” statement from President Sánchez.

Migrations are another of those tragic challenges that accumulate. The world seems increasingly elusive in a context of international tensions not only marked by the war in Ukraine. There is the aging of the world, the regionalization of international trade, the slowdown of the global economy, the climate emergency that scares (and paralyzes) us almost as much as the stabilization of the Chinese economy. Meloni symbolizes the withdrawal of societies that seem to ask for security because they are encouraged to do so by the old codes, loaded with the same falsehood as those national myths that the aspiring leaders promise to protect and restore.