Paytm has been removed from the Google Play Store. This app will not be available for Android users. However, this Paytm app will continue to work in Android phones already installed. Google has said on this action that it does not support any gambling (gaming) app.

The special thing is that Google India has posted a blog today regarding policies on gambling. Paytm is not mentioned in this blog post but it has talked about the App Store regarding gambling policies. Such apps are launched in large numbers before major sporting events like IPL in India. The latest season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is scheduled to begin in the UAE from 19 September.

How does Google Play store violate?

“We do not allow online casinos or endorse any irregular gambling app that facilitates sports betting,” Google said in a blog post. This includes apps that encourage customers to visit an external website that offers a chance to win money or cash prizes in sports by taking money. This is a violation of our policies. ”

The blog post states that these policies are to protect users from potential harm. However, Google has not clarified whether an app has been removed on this basis.

What happens if there is a violation?

Google also said that when an app violates these policies, its developer is notified of it, and is removed from the Google Play Store until the developer makes the app compliant with the rules goes.

This blog, posted by Suzanne Frey, the product vice president of Android security and privacy, states that in cases where policies are repeatedly violated, Google may take more serious action, including terminating the developer’s accounts is. He said that these policies are equally applicable to all developers.

Paytm is available on Apple’s App Store, it is also working on people who have already downloaded it. There is no problem with the service of the app. The Paytm for Business app is also available in the Play Store.

Paytm replied

Paytm has tweeted that the Paytm app is temporarily unavailable on Google’s Play Store to download or update. It will be back very soon. All your money is completely safe and people who already have the Paytm app downloaded can use their Paytm app as usual.

