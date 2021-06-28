Portugal presented a very level and experienced team against Belgium, who fought until the last minute and probably deserved, at the very least, to reach extra time. What were the beginnings of this eleven? We review the team in which each of these players debuted.
Rui Patrício made his professional football debut with Sporting de Portugal in November 2006. He played against Marítimo and finished with a 0 goal, his team won 0-1. He did not start again until the following season.
Diogo Dalot made his debut for Porto in 2017, in a match against Lusitano that his team won by a landslide. He was a regular of the B team and the youth team. In January 2018 he became part of the first team.
Pepe made his debut with Marítimo de Portugal in April 2002 in a match against Boavista. He played the ninety minutes and, from his debut, was the undisputed starter.
Rúben Dias made his debut for Benfica in September 2017, in a match against Boavista. Since then his career has been meteoric.
Raphael Guerreiro did not debut in the Portuguese league. His professional debut was with French Caen, in Ligue 2. He made his debut against Ajaccio in July 2012, the match ended tied at 0.
João Moutinho made his debut for Sporting de Portugal in January 2005, against Gil Vicente. He won by 0 goals to 3 and, since then, he began to actively participate in the team, also in UEFA.
João Palhinha is from the quarry of Sporting de Portugal, but he made his debut with Moreirense, as he was loaned out when he was a Sporting B footballer. His first match was in August 2015, defeat against Arouca.
Renato Sanches made his debut for Benfica in October 2015, in a match against Tondela that he won by a landslide. He settled as a starter, played in the Champions League, went to the Eurocup and was crowned European champion. He won the Golden Boy.
Bernardo Silva made his debut at Taça de Portugal with Benfica, in the third round, a match against Cinfaes that they won. He played 10 minutes. It was his only match of 2013 with the first team.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s idyll with the Champions League. The Portuguese made his debut in a qualifying match for Sporting de Portugal’s Champions League against Inter Milan in August 2002.
Diogo Jota made his debut for Paços de Ferreira at the Taça de Portugal, in October 2014, in a match against Atlético SC.
