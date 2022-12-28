A new fact about Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and wife of Prince Harry, has come to light a few years after the beginning of the marriage that shook the public. British royal family. The fact would have to do with the first Christmas that Markle spent together with royalty, in 2017.

Meghan would have wanted to surprise prince william, her husband’s brother, with a Christmas gift that is out of the ordinary. According to experts in British royalty, this was the origin of a funny anecdote that was recently known.

“To that end, Meghan’s biggest challenge was finding the perfect novelty gifts to entertain her new family. At least one of his gifts was a big hit: a spoon for William that had the words ‘cereal killer’ engraved on it. ”, they commented.

According to specialists in the British royal family, it is common for the royals to exchange inexpensive and fun gifts, such as the leather toilet that Princess Anne once gave to her brother, Prince Charles. Or the “Grow Your Own Girlfriend” kit that Kate Middleton gave to her brother-in-law, Prince Harry.

“Harry and Meghan”, the documentary: where to see the intimate project of the Dukes of Sussex?

From December 8, 2022, “Harry and Meghan” is on Netflix, a platform that followed the spouses for several months to give life to this docuseries. Although chapters 1, 2 and 3 are available, from Thursday the 15th episodes 4 to 6 can be seen.