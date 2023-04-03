“The guy from 8”, created by Roberto Gómez Bolaños, ended more than 40 years ago, but millions still remember it as if it were yesterday. Memorable scenes like the time Mr. Barriga crushed Don Ramón or episodes like the trip to Acapulco are still part of the memory of the faithful fans. However, despite time, there are still several hidden secrets that not even the most fervent followers know about, such as the ‘lost chapter’ that shows Chilindrina’s mother or the mysterious name of the protagonist.

“El Chavo del 8” came to an end several decades ago, but fans still remember its characters and chapters with great affection. Photo: composition LR/Televisa

What is the real name of Chavo del 8?

In fiction, the character played by Chespirito is known simply as El Chavo, a nickname that was given to him since he began to live in a barrel in the neighborhood where the plot took place. His real name remained a mystery for several years and was actually revealed in a book.

As Infobae explains, the publication of “El diario del Chavo del 8” served to reveal some hidden details of the show, among them, that the boy with freckles and worn clothes was actually called Rodolfo Pietro Filiberto Raffaelo Guglielmi.

Chavo’s real name is Rodolfo Pietro Filiberto Raffaelo Guglielmi. Photo: Chespirito Group See also Fernando Alonso, in love with an Austrian sports journalist

Where can you see “El Chavo del 8”?

“The guy from 8” is a Mexican television series that was produced from the early 1970s to 1983. For several decades, the series was an international success and became an icon of Latin American popular culture. However, despite its acknowledgment, the show is no longer broadcast on global television as of July 31, 2020.

As explained in a BBC article, the reason is linked to the commercial exploitation rights of the characters; that is to say, that Televisa and Grupo Chespirito —a company of the family of Roberto Gómez Bolaños— did not reach an agreement on the licenses, for which reason the broadcasts of the program were paralyzed in the more than 20 countries in which it was broadcast.