In the demonstration yesterday I met the son and father-in-law of a good friend. In the afternoon, he wrote to me to ask if the event would do something. It is a must-ask for a skeptic of politics. And there are plenty of people in our country who distrust the effectiveness of a citizen demonstration like yesterday’s.

Overall, they think, President López Obrador is not going to back down. In that they are right. He will continue in the same as always. Surely today, in the morning, we will see him rant against those of us who attended yesterday’s demonstration.

But the rally was not addressed to the President. Not at all. we already know that AMLO he is a stubborn person who never changes his mind. With the narcissism that defines him, the President will see in yesterday’s demonstration one more plot against him.

It is not like this. The reality is that AMLO is leaving. The power of him is inevitably waning. This is the political logic of the six-year terms.

However, with the presidential succession process getting closer and closer, the Tabasco native can do a lot of damage to democracy in its final months.

It’s already doing it. its famous Plan B of electoral reform is intended to weaken the National Electoral Institute (INE), which could jeopardize the organization of the elections in 2024. For this reason, thousands of citizens in various parts of the country came out to protest against the President’s retrograde attempt to reinstall an authoritarian political system.

Our message was addressed primarily to the Supreme Court of Justice to stop the Plan B for contradicting the Constitution. Even Morena’s own coordinator in the Senate admitted the unconstitutionality of these reforms to secondary laws. Then, incongruously, Ricardo Monreal, who has already been given the chance to be a presidential “corcholata” of Morena, voted in favor of the changes that violate the Magna Carta.

The Plaza de la Constitución in the capital was filled to demand that the Constitution be respected. That was the goal of the demonstration. Who has to hear the message are the ministers of the Supreme Court. It is not free, in this sense, that one of the main speakers was a former member of the highest judicial court, José Ramón Cossío.

I, like Cossío and thousands of citizens who demonstrated yesterday, am sure that the Supreme Court will defend the Constitution and reverse the President’s Plan B. The opposite would be to guarantee that the Constitution can be modified via reforms to secondary legislation thanks to the vote of four ministers of the Court with the capacity to block an action of unconstitutionality.

Don’t let them tell us that Plan B is to save money. Nor with the false idea that fraud can still be done with the current electoral system. They are lies that in no way justify going through the Arc de Triomphe to the Constitution.

Our electoral system works and allows alternation in power. Thanks to him, Morena today controls the Federal Executive Branch, has a majority in both houses of Congress and governs 24 entities in the country.

How dare those who have been its main beneficiaries question its effectiveness?

It is that they are afraid of losing in 2024. They have given very bad results as rulers. Their charismatic leader will no longer be on the presidential ticket. His possible candidates do not have the drag that AMLO. In 2021 they lost the vote of the middle classes. The fear of a possible defeat explains why they want to tip the field in their favor by weakening the electoral referees.

Yesterday thousands of us took to the streets to say “not like that”. Let’s go to 24 with the current rules. Let’s not touch the INE. Let’s respect the vote of the citizens. Everyone who votes as they please, but that there are no complications or fraud. Let’s not risk a system that works, and very well.

Let’s put political skepticism aside. Neither the capitalists nor the Armed Forces nor the United States nor the unions nor the opposition parties are going to save Mexican democracy. Our hope is in the institutions that continue to be a counterweight to the Executive, such as the Judiciary, those that continue to tenaciously defend their autonomy, such as the INE, and the organized citizens willing to take to the streets to demonstrate against the retrograde attempt and authoritarian way of concentrating power in the hands of the President.

That’s what yesterday’s rally was for. The floor is held by the ministers of the Court. I trust them.

